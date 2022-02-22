Police investigate serious assault connected to West Bay bar | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, just after 10:30pm on Sunday, February 20, police and other emergency service were dispatched to a residence located on Anthony Drive in George Town, by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre in connection with a report of a serious assault.

According to the RCIPS, when officers arrived, they were informed that one man had been allegedly assaulted by several others and that the alleged assault had taken place outside the Power Supply Bar located at the Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard, George Town a short while earlier.

The RCIPS said that the injured man was attended to by the Emergency Medical Services at the residence and then transported to the hospital for further treatment by ambulance. The man is believed to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening facial injuries and was later discharged.

This incident is being investigated by CID and anyone with information regarding the incident, specifically, anyone who may have witnessed the assault taking place, is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.