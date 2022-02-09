Police investigate North Sound Estates death

Police are investigating, after a teenager was found unresponsive at a home in North Sound Estates on Tuesday evening.

According to the RCIPS, police and emergency services attended the location; she was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

The matter is under investigation, however the death is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

The RCIPS expresses condolences to the family of the deceased.

