Police investigate hit-and-run as female cyclist is struck down Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 6:10am on Wednesday, November 9, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a collision involving a cyclist on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway in the vicinity of Tanager Way.

According to the RCIPS, it was reported that a cyclist had been travelling northbound when she was struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle, which continued travelling north.

As a result of the impact the woman fell from the bicycle. The driver of another vehicle stopped to offer assistance shortly afterwards.

Emergency services attended the location, and the woman was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She remains in hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have any other information, is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999, or the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.