Police investigate fatal collision on South Church Street, July 31 Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Police investigate fatal collision on South Church Street, July 31

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, just after 12:25am on July 31, 2022 the RCIPS and other emergency services were dispatched to South Church Street in George Town where it was reported that there was a single vehicle collision involving a white Kia Sportage SUV.

The vehicle, which had four occupants, collided with a tree. The ambulance arrived and transported all four persons to the hospital. A 77-year-old-woman of Bodden Town was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Two other occupants of the vehicle remain in the hospital in stable condition, while the other was discharged with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 947-7777 or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.

