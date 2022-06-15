Police investigate fatal collision in Cayman Brac, June 15 | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, at about 2:50am today, June 15, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in Cayman Brac involving a blue Honda Fit, leaving one person dead.

According to the RCIPS, the lone, female occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside, but was extricated with the assistance of officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Service. She was transported to Faith Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The westbound lane of West End East Road is currently partially closed while officers are carrying out investigations. The public is being advised to avoid this area if possible and to expect delays.

The RCIPS Traffic and Road Policing Unit’s accident re-constructionists will be attending Cayman Brac from Grand Cayman to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the vehicle in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at .https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.