Police investigate armed robbery in George Town | Loop Cayman Islands

Police investigate armed robbery in George Town

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 4:00am on June 20, 2022, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Martin Drive, George Town in connection with which the robber made off with a quantity of cash.

According to the RCIPS, it was reported that a man was leaving a location there when he was approached by another man unknown to him. The second man brandished a firearm at the first and demanded cash from him. He then fled the location with the cash.

Police said that no shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, a gray hat, and had his face covered.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone who may have seen the incident or have any other information, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip

