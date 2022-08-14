Police continue to ask drivers to drive safe Loop Cayman Islands

In light of recent fatal traffic collisions and other serious traffic incidents, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is appealing to drivers to engage in safe driving practices, particularly over the weekend and in bad weather.

Emphasizing the dangers posed to road users, Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks said that, “Unfortunately, some members of the public are seemingly taking a callous attitude toward dangerous driving behaviours, particularly speeding.”

We are seeing an alarming number of persons driving at excessive speeds, and the consequences of that decision. Speeding greatly increases your chances of being involved in a collision and makes it far more likely that the consequences of a collision will be serious, or even deadly. The outcome is even more likely when you add alcohol into the mix.

Acting Superintendent Ebanks continued.

The public are reminded that the penalty for speeding is a fine of $20 for every mile per hour over the speed limit you are found to be travelling. If the total fine exceeds $500 dollars, drivers will have to attend court, and, on conviction you are liable to have your license suspended for a minimum of 12 months, along with the fine.

The current legal blood-alcohol limit in the Cayman Islands is 0.100%. If you are tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content at or exceeding this amount you will be subject to arrest. Upon conviction you are liable to a fine of $1,000, and will lose your driver’s license for a minimum period of 12 months. The penalties increase if you have previous DUI convictions.

To combat growing concerns, Inspector Andre Tahal of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit said that “officers are out on patrol and will continue to target and prosecute persons who engage in unsafe driving behaviours.”

The best choice of action is to slow down, drive safely and avoid becoming involved in a collision or being prosecuted for an offense. And if you are going to drink, ensure you arrange an alternate way to get home safely. Never drink and drive. Let’s work together to make our roads safe.

Inspector Tahal concluded.