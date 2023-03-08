Police charge woman for rental scam Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Sunday, March 5, officers arrested a woman, age 57, of Bodden Town, on suspicion of multiple counts of obtaining property by deception.

According to the RCIPS, the counts relate to an alleged rental scam involving the purported rental of a premises on Diaz Lane in George Town.

The woman is accused of taking deposits from persons interested in renting the property without following through.

The woman has now been charged with five counts of Obtaining Property by Deception. She appears in court today, Wednesday, March 8.

Anyone who suspects they may have fallen victim to this scam is encouraged to contact the RCIPS at 949-4222.