Police ask public to review CCTV footage to help capture robber Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Police ask public to review CCTV footage to help capture robber

Man shown here on CCTV with gun during robbery on MacLendon Drive

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that their investigation continues into an armed robbery which occurred on Saturday, August 6, on Maclendon Drive, George Town. Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a man who was captured on CCTV footage taken during the incident.

The footage (which contains strong language) can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/l_4l4q8hlDk

Reiterating the police’s request for help, Superintendent Peter Lansdown said:

Although this footage has been circulated previously in the media, with persons apparently claiming to know who the man in the footage is, no one has come forward to provide this information to the police.

While media commentary can potentially provide us with intelligence, not having proper witness identification impacts our ability to take the necessary steps to bring the perpetrator to justice. We appeal to members of the public who may know who this person is, to do the right thing and come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.

