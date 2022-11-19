Police arrest man on suspicion of leaving scene of cyclist collision Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Police arrest man on suspicion of leaving scene of cyclist collision

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) previously reported that a female cyclist was knocked off her bicycle by a vehicle on Esterley Tibbetts Highway in the vicinity of Tanager Way. The suspected driver of the vehicle, who reportedly did not stop, was arrested on Wednesday, November 16.

According to police, the woman had been travelling northbound when she was struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle.

As a result of the impact, the woman fell from the bicycle and was transported to the hospital where she was treated for injuries (she has since been discharged from hospital).

A 58-year-old man of George Town, who has now been arrested in connection with the incident, now faces charges of suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident.

He has been granted bail while investigations continue.

