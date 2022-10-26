Police announce George Town road closure for Halloween Loop Cayman Islands

The RCIPS is advising the public of potential road closures over the next several evenings to facilitate the Halloween Haunted House on Seafarers Way, near Fort Street.

The event takes place on Thursday 27 October, Friday 28 October, Saturday 29 October, and Monday 31 October. Officers will be monitoring the area each evening and may close the section of Seafarers Way between Fort Street and Mary Street, to vehicular traffic after 7:00pm, if deemed necessary to facilitate the safe movement of pedestrians and attendees.

If closures are necessary, traffic will be diverted at Fort Street and Mary Street, and the roadway will be reopened by 11:00pm.

Due to the dynamic nature of the possible road closures, motorists are asked to exercise caution if driving in the area during these times, to be on the lookout for pedestrians, and follow any instructions given by police officers.