Poach a Cayman Parrot and get fined $2000 | Loop Cayman Islands

It’s nesting time for our National Bird, the Cayman Parrot. This means precious chicks and fledglings are nestled deep inside the tunnel-like cavities of thick, dead or rotting trees. Unfortunately, this also means some people will illegally destroy nests to poach the baby birds.

The Cayman Islands Department of the Environment (DoE) is advising that last year, a poacher was caught and was recently sentenced to a $2,000 fine and 200 hours of community service for taking two Cayman Parrot fledglings, both of which died according to his statement in court. Sadly, earlier this week, DoE Officers were called to the scene of yet another poaching event where a nest was destroyed, the baby parrot died and the parents are left to grieve the loss of their chick. Wild parrots chicks need their parents for survival just like any baby does.

Many wild nests are now being monitored remotely by the DoE but it is simply not enough.

If you see something, say something.

Call DoE Enforcement on 916-4271, or the Terrestrial Unit Hotline on 925-7625 if you are concerned about a wild parrot nest.

The Cayman Parrot is the common name for two parrot subspecies that are found only on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. Originally listed as a game bird, the Cayman Parrot was given full protection under the Animals (Protection) Regulations, 1989.

According to the DoE, the “grandfathering” in of already captive pet parrots has made these regulations largely unenforceable. Illegal trapping for the local pet trade and persistent illegal hunting as a crop pest continues on Grand Cayman, as well as on Cayman Brac, though to a lesser extent. Appropriate regulation and enforcement of the pet trade is an essential step in protecting Cayman Parrots, especially at a time when the natural habitats of these birds are disappearing around the Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands Green Parrot is a part of the Cayman Islands and community. Let’s work together to keep them safe so we can enjoy their gregarious, and jubilant presence for generations to come.