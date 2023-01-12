Planned water service interruption this weekend Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Water Authority-Cayman would like to advise customers of a planned service interruption on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 5am to 8amto facilitate infrastructure work.

Water Authority-Cayman explained that the service interruption would impact customers on the following roads:

Shamrock Road, from Poindexter Road to Midsummer DriveCascade Drive

Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution when in the area to protect their safety and the safety of Water Authority staff.

The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

