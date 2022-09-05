Pirates festivities 2022 kicks off Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage (MYSCH) is pleased to release the Pirates Fest schedule of events. Available on the Pirates Festivities website and Facebook page, the 12-week campaign (16 September – 27 November) will focus on Cayman’s culture and heritage for the initial two months, with pirates’ events taking place throughout November.

“This is a new venture for my Ministry. The Ministry team aimed to put together a Pirates Fest that honours our Caymanian culture and heritage while celebrating a crowd-favourite festival missed by many in the last few years,” said Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage, Hon. Bernie Bush.

As well as supporting our tourism sector during the low season, most events will be free entry. We hope that families will appreciate the spread of the events, making participation more affordable, giving everyone further choice and the chance to experience more events than in the previous years.

Bush continued.

Pirates Fest kicks off with the East End Heritage Day, Friday, 16 September, East End Heritage Field, Seaview Road – 10am-12 midnight. The District’s Heritage Committee is finalising elements of the daylong celebration that will showcase what East End has to offer including entertainment, food and more.

This family-friendly atmosphere will allow attendees to connect with and celebrate local culture; as well as food vendors selling local dishes including stew turtle, Cayman-style beef, oxtail, heavy cakes and ice cold swanky.

For registration and Pirates Fest volunteering/sponsorship opportunities, visit piratesfestcayman.com or the Pirates Week Festival Facebook page.

(Source: MYSCH)