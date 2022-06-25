Pension holiday extended; businesses get a break from payments | Loop Cayman Islands

Government extends pension holiday period, businesses get a break

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Cabinet extended the pension holiday period to September 30, 2022. This follows commentary from the Leader of the Opposition on the benefits of doing so in order to lessen the financial burden faced by stakeholders across various sectors.

What does the extension mean?

The extension of the pension holiday period means that employees and employers are not required to contribute to the pension fund of a pension plan during the pension holiday period.

If a self-employed person is a member of an approved pension plan or holds an individual retirement account, the self-employed person is not required to contribute to the account during the pension holiday period.

While the pension holiday is “good” in the short-term by allowing employees to have less taken out of their salaries during the pension holiday period, the practice is probably not a good idea for the long-term because employees and employers will not be contributing to the long-term security of retirement plans of employees, which can have unintended consequences later on. For example, if the pension holiday period continues for several years, some employees may not have enough put into their pension plans in order to enjoy their retirement.

Cabinet has power to make additional extensions

The Cabinet has the power to do additional extensions in the future should the need arise to do so.