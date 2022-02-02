PCR exit testing guidelines relaxed



People in isolation who are still COVID-19 positive in their exit tests will have a shorter time to wait to be retested under a new screening regime announced by Public Health on Wednesday.

As part of the new plan, the department is also launching an online platform for individuals to check their eligibility for isolation release when they test positive on an exit PCR.

The new guidelines apply only to people who have completed their full isolation period, are asymptomatic, and are within certain CT values.

CT value stands for ‘cycle threshold’ in a PCR test and reflects the amount of times a sample had to be multiplied before COVID could be detected. A CT value in the low, single digits represents an extremely high viral load, whereas a higher CT value of 30 or over, reflects a low viral load.

The new guidelines set out parameters for how long people in isolation will have to wait to undergo another PCR exit test, depending on their tests’ CT values and vaccination status.

CT values 32 or over (on exit test)

• Completed isolation period (seven days for vaccinated and 10 days for unvaccinated,

unvaccinated children isolate based on the vaccination status of parent/guardian)

• All CT values are 32 or over on an exit PCR test

• No symptoms for at least 24 hours (you may still have dry cough, loss of smell and taste,

runny nose)

Individuals who meet these criteria can submit an early release request to Public Health through this online form here or at www.hsa.ky/public-health. The form will require the uploading of the exit PCR result. Once the individuals receive an isolation release exit confirmation email from Public Health, no further action is required and they can leave isolation.

CT values 28-31.9 (on exit test)

• Those who receive CT values of 28-31.9 in their result should contact the Flu Hotline for further assessment ([email protected], 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077)

CT values 27.9 and under (on exit test)

• Completed isolation period – seven days for vaccinated, 10 days for unvaccinated, and unvaccinated children isolate based on the vaccination status of their parent/guardian

• CT value of 25-27.9: Repeat PCR testing two days after your last PCR test.

• CT value 20-24.9: Repeat PCR testing four days after your last PCR test.

• CT value under 20: Contact the Flu Hotline for retesting date.

The retest date is counted from the date a person took their previous exit PCR test, rather than on the date they received their result. For example, if the isolation exit test was taken on 1 Feb., and the CT value is 25-27.9, the retest would be done on 3 Feb., (two days later).

For those who test negative on an exit PCR test, the lab result will serve as an isolation-release letter, so there is no longer a requirement to be officially released by Public Health.

According to Public Health’s statement on Wednesday, its new online platform will accept exit PCR results that are no older than seven days. Anyone who requires a letter for older results can use the previous request form on www.hsa.ky/public-health.

The department is advising anyone with questions regarding their CT values to contact the Flu Hotline on [email protected], 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077.

