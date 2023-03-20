Parcels of land designated as Critical Habitat to protect Blue Iguana Loop Cayman Islands

An Interim Directive has now been issued for the Protection of the Grand Cayman Blue Iguana (Cyclura lewisi).

According to the published statement, the Interim Directive was issued in accordance with Section 17 (7) of the National Conservation Act and was done “in consideration of the fact that there is an urgent need to immediately protect the portion of the population of this species occurring on property where Blue Iguanas have historically been released and property currently directly affected by unpermitted road construction.”

Concerning this, the following properties are identified as interim Critical Habitat for the Grand Cayman Blue Iguana:

the Colliers Wilderness Reserve (Block 69A Parcel 49, Block 74A Parcel 66 and Block 70A Parcel 3)the Salina Reserve (Block 65A Parcel 37 and Block 65A Parcel 48)land parcels Block 66A Parcel 20; Block 69A Parcels 29, 30, 31, 50 and 51

For the purposes of illustration, these areas are outlined in red below.

The Interim Directive requires that in any legally permitted development within this Critical Habitat, speed bumps, hard-structured chicanes, or other highly effective speed control methods are used to limit the speed of any vehicle on all roads of any kind to reduce or minimise the risk of road kill of Blue Iguanas.

In addition, any human residence, farm, or other enterprise within this land shall have covenants attached to all parcels that prohibit all present and future occupants (whether owners or renters) from owning or supporting any outdoor cats or from allowing any dog to roam off-leash. Such covenants must also prohibit any feeding of Blue Iguanas.

Further, the Interim Directive requires that any land clearing within this Critical Habitat shall require planning permission or a Section 20 permit under the Act.

Lastly, officers and agents of the Department of Environment may control alien species throughout this Critical Habitat.