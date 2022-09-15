Panton responds to alleged drunken incident at Ritz Carlton Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) has reportedly commenced an investigation into an alleged drunken incident at the Ritz Carlton involving a member of parliament.

Commenting on the incident, Premier Wayne Panton said: “Although I was not in attendance at the tourism event on Tuesday evening, I have received reports through social media and otherwise alleging an incident with a member of parliament.

“I have been informed that the RCIPS commenced an investigation on the matter and have issued a statement. In the current circumstances, it is not prudent for me to make further comments at this time.”

More information will follow as the story develops.