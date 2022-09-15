Panton responds to alleged drunken incident at Ritz Carlton Loop Cayman Islands

Panton responds to alleged drunken incident at Ritz Carlton Loop Cayman Islands
September 14, 2022

Premier Wayne Panton

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) has reportedly commenced an investigation into an alleged drunken incident at the Ritz Carlton involving a member of parliament.

Commenting on the incident, Premier Wayne Panton said: “Although I was not in attendance at the tourism event on Tuesday evening, I have received reports through social media and otherwise alleging an incident with a member of parliament.

“I have been informed that the RCIPS commenced an investigation on the matter and have issued a statement. In the current circumstances, it is not prudent for me to make further comments at this time.”

More information will follow as the story develops.

Dart announces new and enhanced employee benefits with focus on family

Dart recently announced new and enhanced employee leave benefits, which support families and provide flexibility in how paid time off is used.
Pre-pandemic internal research highlighted benef

Cayman News

