Panton encouraging public to remain calm during crime wave | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Premier Wayne Panton

Premier Wayne Panton encourages the Cayman community to remain calm and assist police as they are investigating recent tragedies.

I am asking the community to remain calm. I am asking the community as well to be as intolerant of this type of activity as we in Government are; to be as committed to addressing these concerns and preventing these sorts of needless, painful tragedies from occurring… Let’s try to commit to being very open, and sharing information when we have it.

Premier Panton said.

The full video message can be found below.

