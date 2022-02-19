PAHO director says reduced public health measures led to COVID surge | Loop Cayman Islands

PAHO director says reduced public health measures led to COVID surge
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
PAHO director says reduced public health measures led to COVID surge

PAHO Director, Dr Carissa F. Etienne
(Photo credit: YouTube)

PAHO Director, Dr Carissa F. Etienne, said at a media briefing on February 16 that complacency around mask wearing, travel, and indoor gatherings created a perfect opportunity for the new Omicron variant to spread rapidly throughout the region and increase deaths.

Regarding regional numbers, a PAHO statement noted that:

countries of the Americas reported 3.3 million new cases and more than 34,000 COVID-19 related deathscountries in Central America and in the Caribbean reported a surge in COVID-19 deaths, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, reaching 19 per cent in some countries and territories of the Eastern Caribbeanin North America, the United States recorded the highest number of deaths in the subregion – 17,000.

And while public health measures are being relaxed globally, allowing people to travel with less restrictions, Dr Etienne warned that “reduced public health measures were insufficient to reduce the scale of this wave.”

Undoubtedly, Omicron overtook us.

Every time infections surge, there is a heavy toll for our families and communities.

Dr Etienne said.

In terms of the impacts, the PAHO statement warned that, even though COVID-19 infections declined by 31 per cent last week, deaths continued to rise by 5.6 per cent.

Notwithstanding all of the above, Dr Etienne noted that “COVID-19 is a preventable disease” and said that “the vaccines we have at hand can protect most of us from severe illness and death.”

In addition, Dr Etienne indicated that one of the challenges in fighting COVID is that “we didn’t use all the tools we had developed to slow the spread and prevent infections.”

To ensure more equitable access to vaccines, PAHO said that PAHO’s Revolving Fund has now delivered 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean in coordination with COVAX.

“Inaction is not an option,” Dr Etienne said.

