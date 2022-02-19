OW taxi man fights off two attackers

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Sun. Feb. 13, 2022– This past Saturday night, an Orange Walk cab driver was attacked by two men but was able to break free and shoot his assailants. According to police reports, 44-year-old Cain Cansino was operating his taxi when he was approached by two men who requested to be taken to an area near Enramada Restaurant in Orange Walk Town. The duo got into the vehicle, and at some point during the drive to their destination, one of them grabbed him from behind while the other began to stab him. Despite receiving several stab wounds, Cansino managed to break free from his attackers, and pulled out his licensed .38 revolver, with which he fired a total of six shots at them. Both men, identified as 21-year-old Wilhelm Nunez and 21-year-old Joel Arzu, were injured in the process, with Nunez being shot in his right rib cage, arm, cheek, and lower back while Arzu was shot in his throat, abdomen, and buttocks.

Police went to the area shortly after receiving reports of the incident, and all three men were taken to the Northern Regional Hospital. Cansino, who has since been discharged, spoke with local media, and recounted the harrowing ordeal.

“Well, actually I work beside the Post Office, and a Hispanic male and dark complexion male came towards me. I was parked, and they said that they wanted a taxi. So they came, and before they entered the vehicle I told them ‘where to’ and they told me back of Pasadita area. And that was when I drove them, and they were diverting me to the place where they wanted to go. And they took me to the last street, and they told me ‘how much is the cost of the taxi’ and I told them ten. And when I told them ten, he told me ‘stop here,’” Cansino said.

“When I stopped, that’s when I just started to feel the blows that they were hitting me with, I didn’t know what it was, I just felt pain and something warm dropping on my shirt. And I just— thanks to the good Lord—I just reacted a fast reaction and I don’t know how I opened my door. As I came out, well the first thing I did, I was so frightened that I saw blood all dripping on me and really didn’t feel or know at that time what was happening. And I took my firearm and I started to fire,” he continued.

Cansino said that he was very much fearful for his life. Apart from asking him how much the ride would cost, the men said nothing to him before stabbing him in his face, his arms, and his shoulder, leaving him uncertain as to whether or not they intended to rob him.

“They just started to knock me, and attack me out of nowhere. That’s all,” he said. Cansino noted that this was the first time he had ever seen the men. Tearful, Cansino expressed how thankful he is to be alive, stating after the attack, that he is far too afraid to operate his cab at night.

Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, referred to Cansino’s actions as heroic and stated that, thanks to him, the investigation will be wrapped up fairly easily.

“I must say that Mr. Cansino’s actions were very heroic in terms of him being able to fight off these two attackers, and despite having been stabbed several times, he was still able to draw his weapon to defend himself properly and hit them. That caused the police to be able to locate these individuals as well,” said Williams.