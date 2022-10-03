Over 30 establishments participating in Restaurant Month 2022 Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands Restaurant Month returns this October for its annual showcase and support of the Cayman Islands culinary sector.

Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) announced that 30-plus restaurants and bars have confirmed their participation in the year’s event. Additional participants were expected ahead of the launch on Saturday, 1 October.

CITA’s Executive Director Jay Ehrhart expressed that the association is grateful to see Restaurant Month continue to bring together the sector and build upon Cayman’s position as the culinary capital of the Caribbean.

“I believe the food scene in the Cayman Islands is unmatched in the region, as we have some of the best restaurants, chefs and culinary teams in the Caribbean.

“With the number of Restaurant Month participants increasing each year, it’s a clear indication of the sector’s continued growth and success and CITA’s support through initiatives such as this not only strengthens the sector but helps to elevate its standards,” said Ehrhart.

“With the country’s travel and gathering requirements completely removed, we look forward to welcoming locals and new and returning visitors who have an appetite to experience the culinary excellence we offer in Cayman,” Ehrhart said.

Throughout October, residents and visitors can expect a wide variety of local and international food and beverages from establishments across the island, providing lunch and dinner options with set three-course menus. Lunch offers range from CI$15 to $25 per person and dinner offers range from $25 to $45 per person.

Ehrhart said this year’s participants have taken on the challenge to provide an array of menus demonstrating the quality of food and guest services in the Cayman Islands.

“Our participating restaurants are prepared to give Cayman a flavour-filled month with great dining experiences. Every restaurant will showcase Cayman’s high calibre of cuisine, talent and service and I’m sure everyone who takes advantage of the special menus and offers will not be disappointed. Personally, I’m always inspired by what is prepared year after year,” he said.

Thanks to the participating restaurants, food lovers can also expect lots of opportunities to win vouchers for participating restaurants over the next few weeks through multiple competitions and giveaways.

“Tune into and follow our media partners as well as the Restaurant Month newsletters and social media channels to be in with the chance to win,” the organisers said in a press release.

Visit www.restaurantmonth.ky to see a complete list of restaurants, menus, specials, and events and sign up for the newsletter to receive updates and news on everything taking place all October.

Restaurant Month is made possible once again thanks to its sponsors, including the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce, Loop News, DMS Broadcasting, Tower, Home Gas, and caymanrestaurants.com by Yello.