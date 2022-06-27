Opposition welcomes changes, but says more is needed for the people | Loop Cayman Islands

Today, June 27, 2022, Roy McTaggart, the Leader of the Opposition said in a press release that, while the Opposition welcomes the recent changes in COVID-19 restrictions, more needs to be done for the people.

COVID-19

In relation to the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions, McTaggart said that “these changes are a reasonable first step to removing the restrictions on those living in our Islands while also improving the ease for visitors to travel here and help regrow the tourism sector.”

McTaggart also agreed with the position of Cayman not yet opening its doors to unvaccinated tourists, but indicated that, eventually Cayman will “need to revisit this” position. As to the timing of such a revisit, McTaggart indicated that he was looking forward to understanding the government’s “plans or thinking, including a potential timeline, for removing the remaining restrictions.”

Lastly, McTaggart commented on the pace of booster injections.

He said:

Importantly, as we continue to remove restrictions, the Government must also seriously redouble its efforts to get boosters in the arms of those who have not yet received them. We have almost 92% of the population fully vaccinated, but only 36% with a booster. And so, I repeat, Government must do much more to encourage those already vaccinated to get a booster and to make it easy to obtain.

Pension holiday

In relation to the extension to the pension holiday benefiting businesses, McTaggart said that he was “happy that the Government has listened to the Opposition” in their “call to continue the ‘pension holiday’. “

On several occasions in recent weeks, I told the Government that continuing the pension holiday helps all families immediately. Families who are still feeling the hardship caused by the pandemic and those now also facing ever increasing prices at the stores and the gas pump as the cost-of-living crisis starts to bite even harder.

I had said that the pension holiday would be needed for at least the next six months – the Government has decided to continue it for three months. I suspect that in the end, it will be continued to at least the end of the year. But I congratulate them on their willingness to listen to us and the small businesses and families still suffering from a slow tourism sector as well as from rising prices.

McTaggart added.

So far, so good, but more needed

Although the extension of the pensions holiday was needed, McTaggart said that “this measure will not be enough” and appealed to government to put in place the other measures that the Opposition called for. These include the following:

advise the Government-owned Water Authority not to increase water rates for at least six monthsspeak with Executives at Cayman Water and persuade them to do likewisediscuss with CUC the possibility to minimise increases in electricity costs to families and businessesremove the import duty on gasoline and diesel for six months and ensure gas stations pass on the savingscontinue the Covid tourism stipendsincrease the stipend to retired seamen, veterans, and those entirely dependent on financial assistance from Government, including those civil service pensioners with pensions below what is provided to individuals receiving social assistance. These are some of the most vulnerable in our communities and will need the help to ensure they can keep their head above water financially.

There may be other ideas that the Civil Service may suggest that could ease the burden of what I have called a “cost-of-living crisis” like none we have seen before. I have said before, this cost-of-living crisis is not caused by the Government. Still, the Government must do what it can to help ease the burden that everyday people are facing. Individually, none of these recommendations will solve the problem – but collectively, they can help our people survive what is still an unknown storm.

The Government has recently fully drawn down on the US$400M emergency line of credit that the last Government put in place. That line of credit was intended to be used for just such a situation. In addition, the Government recently announced record government revenues of about $447M in the first three months of the year.

And over the weekend a further announcement indicates that for the first five months of this year the Government’s entire public sector has a surplus of about $180 million, or $30 million more than they had planned for. This includes an increase in import duty of almost $13.5 million when compared to May 2021. The fact is that as prices of goods rise the Government is earning additional revenues from these higher prices. It cannot be right that Government benefits from the rising prices while the people suffer.

So, funding the relief measures I have recommended should not be an issue.

Premier Panton, we need to help our people get through the rest of this year. Please listen and act.

May God continue to bless our beloved Cayman Islands and its people.

McTaggart concluded.