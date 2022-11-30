Opposition asks govt to withdraw digital id bills Loop Cayman Islands

·3 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Opposition asks govt to withdraw digital id bills Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Opposition asks govt to withdraw digital id bills

24-year-old man arrested for three counts of rape

Police issue traffic and marine advisories for Airshow activities

Audits of government bodies outstanding for several years

Opinion: Uncertainty surrounds proposals to revise PR points system

Judge steps down from case after conflict of interest raised as issue

Youth org raises concerns over works at Royal Palms & Dart responds

Massive discounts, More Winnings with Digicel this Black Friday

Ebanks-Wilks elected as Speaker, expresses gratitude for appointment

Premier says truth re violence against women must be confronted

Wednesday Nov 30

28?C
Cayman News

Opposition says more public consultation needed

Loop News

10 minutes ago

Roy McTaggart, Leader of the Opposition

The Hon Roy McTaggart, Leader of the Opposition, has today requested the Government withdraw the National ID and Population Register Bills from the next sitting of Parliament to allow more time for public consultation.

Mr McTaggart had earlier in the week suggested to Minister Andre Ebanks that he should consider extending the public consultation period. Mr McTaggart has now formally written to the Minister to ask for more public consultation.

Mr McTaggart said in his letter that despite the Government’s attempts to educate the public on the two bills that “the concerns are not going away. “

Mr McTaggart added: “Some public concerns arise due to misunderstanding, but some are valid and need attention. Given the importance of these Bills, the Government should allow an extended public consultation period. My colleagues in the Opposition also share that view. An extended public consultation period will help ensure that all valid concerns are aired and considered. It can also allow the public to become more familiar with and understand the purpose and benefits of both pieces of legislation. The success of the Bills depends on getting it as right as possible at the start and ensuring the public trust both the Population Register and National IDs.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Opposition asks govt to withdraw digital id bills

See also

World News

Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies

Sport

NBA: Doncic gets triple-double as Mavericks beat Warriors 116-113

More From

Cayman News

24-year-old man arrested for three counts of rape

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that 24-year-old man of Bodden Town, who was arrested in relation to a serious sexual assault in George Town, has been formally charged wi

Cayman News

Judge steps down from case after conflict of interest raised as issue

Judge warned, however, that there is also a “need to guard against the abuse of judge-shopping”