Operation hours for COVID vaccine clinics for children, aged 5-11 | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Operation hours for COVID vaccine clinics for children, aged 5-11 | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Cuba’s CONCACAF football team announced

Apple sued after defective Airpods tear minor’s eardrum

Health City says applications open for summer research fellowship

Digital Economy Conference to be held in June 2022

Doctor’s Hospital reminds public of scholarship opportunity

British Airways workers to strike in summer, disrupting travel plans

Operation hours for COVID vaccine clinics for children, aged 5-11

Delaware co, Wells Fargo, must pay $7m for breaches of AML rules

Police get new traffic speed gun with photo and video capabilities

Fire service officers undergo training to improve their skills

Sunday May 22

27?C
Cayman News
Loop News

45 minutes ago

The Public Health Department has announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5 – 11, following the latest arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech paediatric vaccine.

The vaccination clinics are by appointment-only and will be offered throughout the districts in Grand Cayman and in the Sister Islands.

Appointments can be made by contacting the Public Health Clinic (Mon – Fri 8:30am – 3pm) at 926-8152 or 926-8733 (Grand Cayman) or 244-7643 (Sister Islands). Please bring along the child’s immunisation record.

The pediatric vaccine will be administered 12 weeks apart between the first and second dose.

Childhood COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule (appointments required):

Saturday May 21 – Public Health Clinic (Smith Road Medical Centre), (fully booked) 9am – 4pm

Monday May 23 – ARC Camana Bay, 5pm – 7pm

Saturday May 28 – Bodden Town Health Centre, 9am -3pm

Monday May 30 – West Bay Health Centre, 5pm -7pm

Wednesday June 1 -131 Centre MacLendon Drive, (Behind Foster’s Airport), 5pm -7pm

Saturday June 4 – East End Health Centre, 10am -12pm & Public Health Clinic (Smith Road Medical Centre), 9am – 3pm

Tuesday June 7 – ARC Camana Bay, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Wednesday June 8 – Bodden Town Health Centre, 5pm – 7pm

Saturday June 11 – North Side Health Centre, 10am -12pm & Public Health Clinic (Smith Road Medical Centre), 9am -3pm

Tuesday June 14 – 131 Centre MacLendon Drive, (Behind Foster’s Airport), 5pm -7pm

Saturday June 18 – Public Health Clinic (Smith Road Medical Centre), 9am – 3pm

Friday June 24 -131 Centre MacLendon Drive, (Behind Foster’s Airport), 5pm -7pm

Saturday June 25 – Public Health Clinic (Smith Road Medical Centre), 9am – 3pm

For COVID-19 childhood consent form and vaccination schedules, please visit https://www.hsa.ky/public-health/coronavirus/

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Cuba’s CONCACAF football team announced

World News

Apple sued after defective Airpods tear minor’s eardrum

Cayman News

Health City says applications open for summer research fellowship

See also

More From

Cayman News

Police get new traffic speed gun with photo and video capabilities

Residents may have missed it in the Cayman Islands Gazette on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, however, the Commissioner of Police has approved a new speed measuring device, the “Laser Tech LTI 20/20 Tru

Cayman News

Ministry giving away native plants and seeds this Saturday, May 21

The Ministry of Sustainability & Climate Resiliency is giving away native plants and seeds this Saturday, May 21 at the Linford Pierson Highway extension at 11am.
According to the Ministry

Cayman News

COVID numbers spiking, almost doubling, but residents should stay calm

Around this time last month, the Cayman Islands were reporting fairly low new positive COVID-19 cases, for example, 57 on April 24, 2022 and 95 on April 25, 2022.
Fast-forward to May 20, 2022, the

Cayman News

Air show returns to Cayman after 20-year hiatus

After more than 20 years, the Cayman Islands Air Show returns as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend. The schedule for the show is outlined below.
Friday, June 3
On the morn

Cayman News

Health City celebrates 8 years in the Cayman Islands

On the heels of a groundbreaking ceremony for Health City Camana Bay, officials at Health City Cayman Islands are taking a moment to celebrate eight years of operation as one of the region’s leading t

Cayman News

Bankers Association elects new President and Vice President

The Cayman Islands Bankers Association (CIBA) has announced the appointment of Ms. Sarah Hobbs as President and Ms. Amanda Bodden as Vice President. This makes history as Sarah is the first fema