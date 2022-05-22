Operation hours for COVID vaccine clinics for children, aged 5-11 | Loop Cayman Islands

The Public Health Department has announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5 – 11, following the latest arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech paediatric vaccine.

The vaccination clinics are by appointment-only and will be offered throughout the districts in Grand Cayman and in the Sister Islands.

Appointments can be made by contacting the Public Health Clinic (Mon – Fri 8:30am – 3pm) at 926-8152 or 926-8733 (Grand Cayman) or 244-7643 (Sister Islands). Please bring along the child’s immunisation record.

The pediatric vaccine will be administered 12 weeks apart between the first and second dose.

Childhood COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule (appointments required):

Saturday May 21 – Public Health Clinic (Smith Road Medical Centre), (fully booked) 9am – 4pm

Monday May 23 – ARC Camana Bay, 5pm – 7pm

Saturday May 28 – Bodden Town Health Centre, 9am -3pm

Monday May 30 – West Bay Health Centre, 5pm -7pm

Wednesday June 1 -131 Centre MacLendon Drive, (Behind Foster’s Airport), 5pm -7pm

Saturday June 4 – East End Health Centre, 10am -12pm & Public Health Clinic (Smith Road Medical Centre), 9am – 3pm

Tuesday June 7 – ARC Camana Bay, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Wednesday June 8 – Bodden Town Health Centre, 5pm – 7pm

Saturday June 11 – North Side Health Centre, 10am -12pm & Public Health Clinic (Smith Road Medical Centre), 9am -3pm

Tuesday June 14 – 131 Centre MacLendon Drive, (Behind Foster’s Airport), 5pm -7pm

Saturday June 18 – Public Health Clinic (Smith Road Medical Centre), 9am – 3pm

Friday June 24 -131 Centre MacLendon Drive, (Behind Foster’s Airport), 5pm -7pm

Saturday June 25 – Public Health Clinic (Smith Road Medical Centre), 9am – 3pm

For COVID-19 childhood consent form and vaccination schedules, please visit https://www.hsa.ky/public-health/coronavirus/