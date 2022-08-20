Opening dates and orientation for government schools Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Education Services (DES) has released the dates when Government schools on all three islands, including primary, secondary, the Lighthouse School and the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC), will reopen for regularly enrolled students.

All Government primary schools are scheduled to reopen for all students on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

AllGovernment high schools, including CIFEC, are scheduled to reopen for all students on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Year 12 students enrolled at CIFEC, including those who have not yet been notified of their dual entry status, are required to report to the institution for registration, consultation and guidance based on the first letter of their surname onAugust 25 and 26, 2022, as per the schedule outlined below.

School Orientation for New and Transfer Students

Orientation Day provides new students and their parents with essential information for successful integration into the new learning environment. Parents are required to accompany their children to Orientation Day, which is mandatory for any student entering a government school for the first time.

2022 New Student Orientation Schedules

Primary Schools

Date

Time

School

Details

24 August

Creek & Spot Bay Primary School

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

All NEW primary school students must attend orientation accompanied by a parent/guardian.

East End Primary School

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Edna Moyle Primary School

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

George Town Primary School

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Joanna Clark Primary School

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Lighthouse School

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Prospect Primary School

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Red Bay Primary School

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Theoline McCoy Primary School

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Sir John A. Cumber Primary School

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

West End Primary School

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

John Gray High School (JGHS)

Date

Time

Activity

Details

25 August

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

8:00 AM – 2:50 PM

Induction of new Year 8-10 students

Induction of Year 7 students

Students will meet in the gymnasium and parents are invited to attend the Welcome Assembly.

26 August

8:00 AM – 2:50 PM

Year 8 & 9 orientation

All students in Years 8 & 9 must attend and bring laptops.

29 August

8:00 AM – 2:50 PM

Year 10 & 11 orientation

All students in Years 10 & 11 must attend and bring laptops.

30 August

8:00 AM – 2:50 PM

Resumption of classes

For all current/previously enrolled and new students.

Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS)

Date

Time

Activity

Details

25 August

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Induction for new Year 7-10 students

Year 7 students who attended Taster Day are not required to attend.

26 August

7:55 AM – 2:50 PM

Years 7 & 11 students only

29 August

7:55 AM – 2:50 PM

Years 7 & 11 only

30 August

7:55 AM – 2:50 PM

Resumption of classes

For all current/previously enrolled and new students.

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School (LSHS)

Date

Time

Activity

Details

25 August

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Orientation of ALL Transfer students

Orientation for transfer students ONLY.

26 August

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Orientation for Dual Entry & Vocational Studies Students

UCCI Dual Entry Students complete registration.

Vocational Studies students complete registration.

Collection of CXC/IGCSE results subject to CXC’s release of results.

30 August

8:00 AM – 2:45 PM

Resumption of classes

For all current/previously enrolled and new students.

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC)

Date

Time

Activity

Details

25

August

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Surnames A – D

11:00 am-1:00 pm

Surnames E-H

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Surnames I – L

Class induction/registration for Year 12 students in CIFEC Hall

Students will come in based on the letter of their last name for consultation and guidance on choosing courses.

26

August

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Surnames M – P

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Surnames Q – T

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Surnames U – Z

Class induction/registration for Year 12 students in CIFEC Hall

Students will come in based on the letter of their last name for consultation and guidance on choosing courses.

To learn more or to access the complete 2022/2023 academic school calendar, visit https://schools.edu.ky/Pages/Home.aspx.