Oly Rush swims around Grand Cayman in 37 hrs, breaking a world record | Loop Cayman Islands

Just after 6pm on Tuesday (May 17), Oly Rush, a 37-year old long distance swimmer and environmental activist from the UK who began his journey just over 36-hours prior, became the first person to swim the 65 mile perimeter of Grand Cayman.

Leaving behind rescue boats, kayaks and paddle boards, that had been encouraging him along, the tired but triumphant swimmer emerged from the sargassum-filled waters at the West Bay Dock, where he had begun his swim at 5am on Cayman’s Discovery Day, May 16. Onlookers chanted his name as he smiled and removed his goggles and swim cap, and several ran to his side for photo opportunities.

Medical personnel waited patiently in front of an emergency vehicle, which he embarked for a routine health check with a smile on his face.

And he had every reason to smile.

In addition to breaking a world record, Oly raised vital funds to keep individuals on the ground actively fighting plastic pollution in the Cayman Islands.

Oly was ableto surpass his fundraising target for local charity, Plastic Free Cayman. At the time that this article went live, Oly had raised ?15,719 on Go Fund Me, significantly more than his ?10,000 goal.

Striving to complete the swim in 30-hours, Oly’s first projected completion time was 11am but after the currents made it very difficult for him to make the progress that he would have liked within that time frame, his projected end time was extended to 5pm. This proved to be a much more realistic estimate.

Oly’s charity, Project Planet, combines his love for long distance swimming, the ocean and minimizing the impact that humans have on the oceans. He does this by raising funds through the publicity generated by his swims which are then used to help keep the oceans clean.

Says Oly:

My passion for the environment fuels my weekly beach cleans and vigorous training program, enabling me to take on some epic ultra-marathon swim challenges! (All of which are fuelled by a strict plant-based diet) Each year clearing somewhere between 10/20-ton dumpy bags full of plastic. A lot of my focus is now spent on awareness swims, with the aim of preventing the plastic entering the ocean in the first place through education and behavioural changes. This enables me to reach a much larger audience with some HUGE, exciting challenges in the coming years.

This is the third long distance swim that Oly has completed to benefit the oceans and has been named #TheGrandSwim.

Last year, Oly swam around the 65 mile perimeter of Isle of Wight in 15 hours and 9 minutes in #swimIOWplasticfight and in 2020, he swam 100 miles, along the Jurassic Coastline and beyond in #swimjurassic.

The funds raised will help Plastic Free Cayman to hire staff to support outreach, education, advocacy and take action to help reduce single-use plastic in the Cayman Islands.