OKPS’S CLASS OF 2022 GRADUATES

The Orealia Kelly Primary School, “Home of the Pink Panthers”, held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Tuesday, 21st June. Forty-nine six-graders, comprising 24 boys and 25 girls, walked down the aisles of the Mount Fortune Seventh-day Adventist Church and took their seats as honourees. The graduation’s theme was “Facing the Future with Many Colours”.

One of the guaduands, Nicalleah Millington, led the Class in the singing of the National Song, and Mr. John Millington offered the prayer of thanksgiving and invocation.

The Principal, Ms. Marcia Brooks, then delivered her address in which she stressed that the ceremony marked the culmination of hard work, actualisation of goals and successes achieved. In part, she expressed: “Many of us in the faculty are experiencing mixed feelings as we send forty-nine of our students to learn in a new environment. We are saddened to see them go, but happy to know they have completed this phase of their education.”

Turning to the graduands, she stated: “I urge you to reflect on your theme: “‘Facing the Future with Many Colors’”. She noted that the theme was a collective effort, crafted by the graduands themselves.

The moderator, Teacher Shanelle Hodge-Charles, commended the graduands for being diligent enough to succeed through the challenges of a Covid era, and the limitations that came with online learning. She congratulated them for a job well done.

Another graduand, Ruel Florent, performed an admirable rendition of Travis Greene’s “He Made a Way”. This was followed by the keynote speaker’s address delivered by Ms. Melissa Harrigan. Throughout her commendations, she set out to boost the graduand’s confidence: “You should be eager to face the future,” she told them. She sought to promote their courage by advising them to hold on to five qualities that will help them face their future with flying colors in a world that is so terrifying.

First, she admonished them to be brave: “You must have that courage to take risks, to explore and embrace opportunities,” she said. Next she encouraged them to be enthusiastic: “Get excited and have fun along the way as you embrace those opportunities that come your way.” Thirdly, she challenged them to be strong: “As you journey through your future you will meet some days of failure and hardship, but don’t be discouraged by your setbacks.”

“Fourthly, be flexible,” she implored them. “At times things won’t go according to your plan. You might be required to put away your original project and try something new. The fifth and most important line of advice is to be yourself. We live in a world where people are pretentious. Some people use social media as a life guide, and they hide behind their posts that are far from reality – but you, just be yourself…there is only one ‘you’ in this world.”

Along with their certificates, outstanding graduands received several awards. These included Academic Awards, the Delta Petroleum Award, the Pink Panther Award, the ICT Award, the Sports Committee Award –and a new award, namely, the Cricket Award, provided by local cricket personality, Jahmar Hamiliton.

Zada Reid was the school’s 2022 Valedictorian. In her speech she noted that graduation day was the beginning of a new chapter in school life. She said: “We are filled with mixed emotions today as we leave our primary school, but now is a time to begin to work towards finishing something that we can be proud of.

“Graduation is a time of reflection. It’s a time to reminisce about how far we have come. Thanks to our hardworking and committed teachers who went beyond their call of duty to ensure that we enter our future with flying colours – a 93% overall pass in our CPEA exams.”

Recognising God’s help during the pandemic, and the contributions made by all their supporters, she stated: “I would like to thank all the parents, teachers and family members who provided us with guidance and support during the Covid pandemic. For some of us, the challenges were far greater but, by the grace of God, we overcame them.”

She boasted about her Mom as her number one fan, who taught her all the basics as she made her way to preschool. “She ensured that I was respectful and had all that I needed. She always helped, loved, encouraged and supported me 100%. Indeed she is my number one fan.”

Gratitude was in order for a retired teacher of the school, Teacher Patricia Adams, who wrote the theme song, “Flying Colours”, which was sung following the Valedictorian’s address. An author of many culture-based books, Teacher Patsy had written many theme songs that accompanied graduations of the past. She was presented with a beautiful bouquet as a token of the school’s appreciation.

Finally, the Vote of Thanks was given by Salutatorian, L’Qree Hodge, after which Deputy Principal, Teacher Shirlene Hodge, formally presented the graduating Class of 2022 to the audience.