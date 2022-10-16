OfReg invites applications for more board members Loop Cayman Islands

According to the website of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (“OfReg”), the Cabinet Office, on behalf of the Nominating Committee, is inviting applications for non-executive membership on OfReg’s board of directors (the “Board”).

Loop understands that the invitation is a part of a move by OfReg to increase the number of non-executive members on the Board, one of the aims of which is to enhance Board independence.

As a part of these changes, senior executives of OfReg who currently sit on the Board will step down from the Board and assume more of a Board reporting function, providing the Board with information to help the Board make informed decisions.

In terms of remuneration, successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend.

Regarding the length of the Board appointment, successful applicants will serve for a term specified by the Cabinet and are eligible for reappointment.

As to qualifications for Board membership, applicants will ideally have professional backgrounds in engineering, law, economics, accounting, business, energy sector, ICT sector, fuels sector, water sector and public policy.

They should also have adequate knowledge, experience and understanding of corporate governance, strategic and financial management and the scope of business, outputs and operations of OfReg.

Lastly, successful applicants should expect to spend upwards of 20 hours per month on OfReg matters, including meetings of committees of the Board outside regular Board meetings.

Interested persons should submit applications via email to [email protected] and address their applications as follows:

The Nominating Committee – URCO Board

c/o the Cabinet Secretary

Government Administration Building,

133 Elgin Ave

George Town

Applications must be accompanied by a CV and a declaration of interests.

Applicants who previously submitted applications and who remain interested in a Board position are required to resubmit applications again as this is a separate round of applications.

The deadline for submission is November 7, 2022.