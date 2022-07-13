NRA seeks design services for storm water treatment facility | Loop Cayman Islands

The National Roads Authority (NRA) has now published a request for proposals (RFP) for a firm to provide the NRA with professional engineering services for the design of facilities for the treatment and disposal of storm drain wastewater.

The reason for the RFP, according to Alric Lindsay, chairman of the NRA’s board directors, is that the NRA no longer has access to the Water Authority’s treatment facility, which was previously utilised to treat drain water removed from drains across Cayman.

Without access to the Water Authority’s treatment facility and the George Town landfill being the only alternative made available to the NRA by government agencies, the NRA board decided that, either a water treatment facility would need to be acquired or built for the NRA or government agencies would need to make available water treatment facilities in different areas. This not only increases efficiency of drain cleaning and maintenance, but also ensures that drainage water is disposed of and treated in an environmentally safe way.

According to the RFP, the winning consultant will work directly with the NRA with input from the Water Authority, Department of Environment and Department of Environmental Health for successful implementation of the services.

Interested parties must submit proposals online via the Cayman Islands Government Public Procurement Portal at https://cayman.bonfirehub.com/opportunities.

The Q&A period for this opportunity started July 12, 2022 and ends on July 25, 2022 at 5:00pm.

Final submissions must be uploaded, submitted, and finalized prior to the closing time of August 5, 2022 at 5:00pm.