NRA say keep sidewalks & roadside verges clear, keep pedestrians safe | Loop Cayman Islands

National Roads Authority (NRA) and planning officials wish to remind property owners and residents of the hazards of obstructing pedestrian areas. Business owners are also reminded of the dangers of placing private signs, especially sandwich boards, within roadway shoulders and sidewalks.

“These signs pose great risk to our pedestrians as they have to step out into the road to avoid the signs,” said NRA Managing Director Edward Howard. Areas that are non-compliant include businesses along Dorcy Drive, North Sound Road, and West Bay Road.

The NRA requires that any obstruction to pedestrian mobility on a sidewalk or roadside walkway be removed by June 17, 2022.

Under the Roads Act, road encroachments carry fines of up to $5,000. Under the Planning Act, these signs require planning permission and if not done so, will be removed by planning officials. After serving notice, the NRA and the Department of Planning may remove or reduce the obstruction at the owner’s expense.

“We ask property owners to ensure that all trees, landscaping and signs pose no danger to pedestrians or drivers. For clarity, it helps to consider that the majority of the Cayman Islands’ roadways consist of a carriageway for motor vehicles, as well as a narrow shoulder usually three to ten feet wide, normally used by pedestrians,” said Marion Pandohie, NRA’s Transportation Planner.

Members of the public can report an encroachment or obtain more information by contacting the NRA at 946-7780 or email [email protected] .