NRA chairman explains how the DoE wears many hats Loop Cayman Islands

On a Cayman Marl Road livestream this Thursday morning, Alric Lindsay, the chairman of the board of directors of the National Roads Authority (NRA), explained how the Department of Environment (DoE) wears many hats. To illustrate this point, Lindsay referred to the procedures surrounding the assessment of the environmental impacts related to the proposed East-West Arterial project.

Requirement for environmental assessments

First, as Lindsay explained, whenever there is a major project, like a coastal works development, excavation or infrastructure (e.g., a new road), the National Conservation Council (NCC) may look at the proposal and say whether or not an assessment of impacts on the environment (EIA) must be done before the project can be completed.

To do this, the NCC may complete what is known as a “screening opinion” i.e., the NCC examines the characteristics, location and potential impacts of the proposed development.

However, the NCC does not do the screening opinion itself.

Instead, the NCC asks the DoE to do the screening opinion for the NCC. That is, the task is “delegated” by the NCC to the DoE, as Lindsay explained.

Approving the consultant to do the EIA

Lindsay went on to explain that, if the screening opinion confirms that an EIA is required, then another opinion, called a “scoping opinion,” will be prepared to identify the environmental impacts that will likely be significant and which will need to be addressed by the consultant who is ultimately selected to do the EIA.

The scoping opinion will also speak to what technical competencies required of the consultant, which will be influenced by the scale and complexity of the proposed project.

However, to decide on the consultant, the director of the DoE chairs a subcommittee called the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) where the details of up to three consultants must be provided to the EAB for the EAB’s review.

As confirmed by Lindsay, “The EAB is chaired by the director of the DoE” and determines which consultants are competent to do the EIA.

The final approval of the consultant and award of the consultancy contract, however, in the case of a government agency will be confirmed by the Procurement Committee. This was the factual scenario followed by the NRA i.e., the Procurement Committee confirmed the contract award to the consultant in writing to the NRA.

As further explained on the livestream show by Edward Howard, managing director of the NRA, the contract award to the consultant is now scheduled to be published.

Edward Howard, managing director of the NRA

Regarding the next steps, Lindsay explained that the process being followed by the NRA is “transparent,” which involves the consultant collaborating with the EAB to develop and refine the EIA.

At the end of this process, a document called a “Terms of Reference” will be produced.

The Terms of Reference will be released to the general public and the public consultation process begins.

Lindsay also explained that the public consultation process involves the following:

Publication of the draft Terms of Reference or a link thereto on the DoE’s website for a period of 21 consecutive daysNotification of the publication and public meeting in the local press on two separate occasions, within 10 days prior to the publication of the draft Terms of ReferenceA public meeting at a venue to be agreed with the EAB to present the draft Terms of Reference. The meeting shall be held at least 7 days prior to the end of the consultation period

Reiterating that this is a fully transparent process, Lindsay said that members of the public may submit their comments on the published draft Terms of Reference, sending those comments in writing to the EAB c/o the DoE via email, post or hand delivery to the offices of the Department of Environment.

Comments from the National Conservation Council on the draft Terms of Reference may also be received at this time.

Following the initial public consultation, the EAB (chaired by the director of the DoE) will work with the NRA’s consultants to ensure that all relevant comments are reflected in the final Terms of Reference.

The NRA will also provide a written response to the consultation comments.

Again, for full transparency, Lindsay emphasized that all responses will be attached to the Terms of Reference.

Once the Terms of Reference have been finalised by the EAB (chaired by the director of the DoE) and the NRA’s consultant, inclusive of the relevant concerns of the public and the NCC, the EIA can begin.

Conclusion

In relation to the initial phases of the EIA process explained above, it is clear that the DoE, wearing one hat or another, plays an important role. The involvement of the DoE in many different capacities may even provide “safeguards” for the EIA process as Lindsay explained.