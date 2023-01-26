NOVA promotes its second HR apprentice to recruitment administrator Loop Cayman Islands

In 2020, the tourism outlook for Malique Richards was bleak. With COVID-19 shutdowns, the tourism market took the biggest hit, with many young Caymanians, like Malique, finding themselves with no jobs and their career prospects in the hospitality industry dwindling.

But then, by chance, while scrolling through LinkedIn, he found Nova’s HR Apprenticeship and with the deadline only two days away, he applied.

Nova’s ‘Tomorrow’s HR Talent’ Apprenticeship programme welcomes aspiring HR talent in Cayman looking to get a promising start in the industry. As part of a 24-month rotational programme, the apprentice works towards a professional HR designation whilst gaining exposure across recruitment, immigration, and HR consulting.

As a fully engaged employee within Nova, Malique gained invaluable experience as Nova’s second apprentice. Two years and two HR certificates later (including the aPHR and the CISHRP certificate of HR Management), Nova Recruitment is excited to announce that Malique has completed his apprenticeship and become an integral part of the team with his recent promotion to Recruitment Administrator.

“My first full-time job was Bellman at the Wyndham Reef Resort. This was the start I needed, and I have always been thankful for the opportunity. I worked my way through nearly every department, finally settling into an administrator role in the Concierge Department. I thoroughly enjoyed it, and then COVID came…I was unemployed, with my dream of developing my career in hospitality now seemingly unviable,” explains Malique Richards.

“I could not believe my luck when I found the advert for Nova’s ‘Tomorrow’s HR Talent’ Apprenticeship on LinkedIn. With only two days until the application deadline, I thought I had missed a fantastic

opportunity. I did my research, practised my interview skills (using Nova’s tips on their website), applied, and got it!”

During the apprenticeship, Malique collaborated with Nova’s HR consulting team on several high-level projects and discovered the in-depth intricacies of Cayman’s immigration law. The crux of the training, however, has been developing the skills to recognise homegrown talent in the Cayman Islands by guiding candidates to new opportunities that would see them flourish, develop their skills, and enhance their careers.

“Since September 2020, Malique has been an integral part of our Nova Recruitment team,” said Ambrose Guilfoyle, co-owner and Recruitment Consultant at Nova.

“Malique has proved that it is possible to transfer skills from one industry to another and that learning on the job in an apprenticeship format can be just as successful as formal education. We are extremely proud of his accomplishments, especially his completion of the aPHR certification. With this HR certification and his robust training, we are excited to see him grow in his new role as a Recruitment Administrator at Nova.”

Read more about Malique’s apprenticeship journey here. To learn more about career opportunities at Nova, visit their current job openings and follow them on LinkedIn to keep up-to-date on further apprenticeship details.