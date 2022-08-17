North Side man in court for burglary Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass

North Side man in court for burglary

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) confirmed that a 33-year-old-man of North Side has been formally charged by the police for the offense of Burglary following his arrest on Monday, August 15.

The arrest and charge were in relation to an incident that took place on July 23, 2022 at a residence located off Bodden Town Road.

It was reported that the North Side man entered the residence and stole a quantity of cash, an electronic device, jewellery and other personal items.

The 33-year-old-man appeared in court today, Tuesday, August 17 and was remanded to return to court tomorrow Thursday, August 18.

