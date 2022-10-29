North Side man arrested and charged with murder Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
North Side man arrested and charged with murder Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Police investigate stabbing in Belford Estates

North Side man arrested and charged with murder

Police investigate arson on Greenwood Drive

AI conference to be held in the Cayman Islands in Nov

Jury says Canover Watson guilty on all counts, Blake on two counts

MP Hew responds to media article on pre-election spending by the NRA

Opposition explains absence from historic swearing-in of Chief Justice

At least 31 dead in floods, landslides in south Philippines

Police appeal for witnesses to the West Bay murder

A young Caymanian is named to a key role in a vital ministry

Saturday Oct 29

29?C
Cayman News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just after 11am on Friday, October 28, investigators with the RCIPS arrested a 31-year-old-man of North Side on suspicion of murder.

According to the RCIPS, the arrest was made in relation to the Martin Drive shooting incident that took place on July 1, 2021.

During this incident, 36-years-old Mark Ebanks and 55-years-old Eldon Walton were both shot and killed and one other man sustained gunshot injuries.

Following his arrest, the North Side man was formally charged with two counts of Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, and Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm.

The man appeared in court on October 28 where he was remanded until November 11, 2022.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

47 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

Cayman News

Police investigate stabbing in Belford Estates

Cayman News

North Side man arrested and charged with murder

More From

Cayman News

Jury says Canover Watson guilty on all counts, Blake on two counts

After several weeks of a difficult and grueling trial, the jury in the case of the Queen versus Canover Norbert Watson and Bruce Andrew Blake delivered its verdict today, October 28, finding Mr&n

Cayman News

MP Hew responds to media article on pre-election spending by the NRA

See also

MP Joseph Hew, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, issued a statement responding to a media article indicating that there was pre-election of abuse of public cash at the National Roads Authority (NRA

Cayman News

AI conference to be held in the Cayman Islands in Nov

AI Forum, a leading research and information source on Artificial Intelligence, has launched an annual conference focused on several hot-button industry topics, such as the intersection of AI and huma

Cayman News

Opposition explains absence from historic swearing-in of Chief Justice

The Opposition has now issued a statement explaining their absence from the sweating-in of the Hon. Margaret Ramsey-Hale as first female Chief Justice of the Cayman Islands.
In summary, the Opposit

Cayman News

Police appeal for witnesses to the West Bay murder

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with the investigation of a stabbing incident that led to the death of Ian Duffell of West Bay.
The incident took place on Birch Tr

Sport

Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court.
The case stems from Neymar’s t