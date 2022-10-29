North Side man arrested and charged with murder Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just after 11am on Friday, October 28, investigators with the RCIPS arrested a 31-year-old-man of North Side on suspicion of murder.

According to the RCIPS, the arrest was made in relation to the Martin Drive shooting incident that took place on July 1, 2021.

During this incident, 36-years-old Mark Ebanks and 55-years-old Eldon Walton were both shot and killed and one other man sustained gunshot injuries.

Following his arrest, the North Side man was formally charged with two counts of Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, and Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm.

The man appeared in court on October 28 where he was remanded until November 11, 2022.