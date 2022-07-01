Nomination deadline near for Cayman Connection’s Making Waves Awards | Loop Cayman Islands

There are just a few days left to submit a nomination for the inaugural Cayman Connection Making Waves Awards, which recognise Caymanian students and professionals living abroad who have made outstanding contributions to and excelled in their respective fields while striving to promote the Cayman community globally.

The nomination period has been extended to midnight on Sunday, July 3. Go to https://caymanconnection.org/making-waves-awards-nominations/ to make a nomination.

The Making Waves Awards is comprised of eight categories:

Arts and Culture – sponsored by Davenport DevelopmentSTEM – sponsored by Block OneEnvironment & Sustainability – sponsored by CIIPASportsFinancial, Legal & Professional Services – sponsored by Maples GroupEducation – sponsored by DartHealth & WellnessTourism, Travel & Hospitality.

“The Making Waves Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the Cayman Islands, its culture and Caymanians living abroad.” H.E. Governor Martyn Roper said. “I’m pleased to host the Cayman Connection Annual Reception at Government House in August, where winners will be announced. A second awards ceremony will take place in September at the second-annual Cayman Day, in London. This is a brilliant new initiative organised by Cayman Connection and supported by Cayman Islands Government Office – UK and I would encourage the community to put nominations forward.”

To be eligible to qualify, the nominee must:

Be Caymanian.Have lived overseas for a minimum of 12 months through to 30th June 2022. Students in full time education living overseas are eligible.Be excelling in, or making outstanding contributions to their respective field.

A diverse group of judges have been selected and bring to the awards a range of knowledge, skills and experience across a variety of disciplines.

Judges will make their determinations using a predetermined scoring matrix based on criteria including excellence, promotion of the Cayman Islands and “Cayman Kind” overseas, entrepreneurialism, innovation, teamwork, passion, enthusiasm and community service and philanthropy, although winner is not required to demonstrate all of the above criteria as not all may be relevant.

Cayman Connection is a not-for-profit membership organisation supporting and connecting a global community of Caymanians, friends and associates of the Cayman Islands.

Sponsors of the inaugural Cayman Connection Making Waves Awards include:

Block OneCayman Islands Government UK OfficeDavenportCIIPADartMaples GroupTowerCarey OlsonCompass Media

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit the Cayman Connection website at http://caymanconnection.org/making-waves-awards/ or email [email protected] for more information.

About Cayman Connection

Cayman Connection’s main objectives are to develop a vibrant overseas community for the Cayman Islands diaspora to create meaningful connections, meet like-minded people, grow networks, share resources, introduce skills and knowledge, and access support overseas.