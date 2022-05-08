NHC monitors first tropical wave of the season | Loop Cayman Islands

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it’s noted the first tropical wave of this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially begins from June 1.

In an update today the NHC said the system was noted off of the West coast of the African continent:

“The first tropical wave of the season is emerging off the west coast of Africa this morning.”

“Currently, clusters of moderate to strong convection are noted over parts of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

“The Hovmoller diagram clearly shows the westward propagation of this convective activity.”

The NHC said tropical wave guidance has it moving westward over the next 24-48 hours, crossing just south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins from June 1 until November 30, 2022.

This year, the World Meteorological Organisation said it’s retired the name Ida from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction caused by the category 4 hurricane in the US in 2021.

Researchers have predicted at least four major hurricanes for 2022.