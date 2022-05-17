NHC issues 1st Tropical Weather Outlook for 2022 hurricane season | Loop Cayman Islands

The National Hurricane Center issued its first tropical weather outlook on Sunday regarding weather conditions in the Atlantic basin before the start of the hurricane season. The outlooks are issued four times daily from May 15 to November 30 and describe significant areas of severe weather and its potential for tropical cyclone formation.

According to the outlook, the formation of tropical cyclones is not expected for the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.

Forecasters are looking at changing the dates for hurricane season, citing the recent pattern of May storm formations, but they haven’t made any decisions yet. In the meantime, they have begun issuing routine daily updates two weeks before the start of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will announce its initial outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season during a news conference on May 24.

Speakers will give the official government forecast for the number of named storms and hurricanes expected for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and give advice on how the public can prepare for the season.

This year’s storm names for the Atlantic basin are:

AlexBonnieColinDanielleEarlFionaGastonHermineIanJuliaKarlLisaMartinNicoleOwenPaulaRichardSharyTobiasVirginieWalter