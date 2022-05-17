NHC issues 1st Tropical Weather Outlook for 2022 hurricane season | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
NHC issues 1st Tropical Weather Outlook for 2022 hurricane season | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

BVI bumped up to high risk level 3 by CDC; Cayman remains level 3

NHC issues 1st Tropical Weather Outlook for 2022 hurricane season

Retirement Savings Arrangements increased by 3.3%

EY Cayman partner of ten years joins Florida firm

Andr? Ebanks leading a delegation to the UK and EU

Cayman drops from #1 to #14 for global financial secrecy

Biden announces measures in relation to Cuba

UK man set to break record as he swims around Cayman

Cayman was one of the few countries Columbus actually did discover

Iran to start production of Cuba’s Soberana 02 vaccine

Tuesday May 17

27?C
Cayman News

According to the outlook, tropical cyclones are not expected in the region during the next five days

Loop News

39 minutes ago

The National Hurricane Center issued its first tropical weather outlook on Sunday regarding weather conditions in the Atlantic basin before the start of the hurricane season. The outlooks are issued four times daily from May 15 to November 30 and describe significant areas of severe weather and its potential for tropical cyclone formation.

According to the outlook, the formation of tropical cyclones is not expected for the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.

Forecasters are looking at changing the dates for hurricane season, citing the recent pattern of May storm formations, but they haven’t made any decisions yet. In the meantime, they have begun issuing routine daily updates two weeks before the start of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will announce its initial outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season during a news conference on May 24.

Speakers will give the official government forecast for the number of named storms and hurricanes expected for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and give advice on how the public can prepare for the season.

This year’s storm names for the Atlantic basin are:

AlexBonnieColinDanielleEarlFionaGastonHermineIanJuliaKarlLisaMartinNicoleOwenPaulaRichardSharyTobiasVirginieWalter

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

BVI bumped up to high risk level 3 by CDC; Cayman remains level 3

Cayman News

NHC issues 1st Tropical Weather Outlook for 2022 hurricane season

Cayman News

Retirement Savings Arrangements increased by 3.3%

More From

World News

Iran to start production of Cuba’s Soberana 02 vaccine

New plant in Iran is part of a plan for Iran and Cuba to strengthen commercial and economic relations

Food

See also

Cayman-Bajan chef Lydia Ray gives plantains “starring role” status

Chef Lydia Ray of Powder Monkey Gourmet Treats Ltd– a Cayman-based gourmet producer of homemade flavored marshmallows, plantain chips, and other gourmet treats– believes that Caribbean people “need

Cayman News

CIMA warns public about online scams

In connection with the increased online trading scams, there have been reports of fraudulent documents, purporting to be from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (“CIMA”), whereby recipients are ins

Caribbean News

Cayman joins Jamaica in celebrating Int’l Day of Plant Health

As the world marks the International Day of Plant Health (IDPH) for the first time, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has called for more investment in innovation in a

World News

Biden announces measures in relation to Cuba

The US Department of State issued a press statement today that the Biden Administration will be offering a number of initiatives to the Cuban people. According to the statement, the aim of the measure

Cayman News

ENT in Cayman launches voice & swallowing therapy services

ENT in Cayman recently launched its voice and swallowing therapy services, aimed at assisting patients who suffer from various types of voice disorders or have trouble swallowing.
“We’