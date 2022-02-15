New York Times: Cayman #9 in the world for COVID with +3,146% increase | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
New York Times: Cayman #9 in the world for COVID with +3,146% increase | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

New York Times: Cayman #9 in the world for COVID with +3,146% increase

Cayman moving forward with vaccines for all 5-11 year olds

The Champions League is back from today: here are some tips

Man sought by police for drug related offences

Bidders asked to submit proposals for the Airports Development Project

Remembering Cayman’s “largest vow renewal in history”, 2 years later

HSA releases vaccine schedule for remainder of February

Will the PACT government soon remove more COVID-restrictions?

Paperwork delaying completion of East-West arterial road

Rapper arrested for plans to launder $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency

Tuesday Feb 15

26?C
Coronavirus

… says the New York Times

Loop News

Cayman remains in the top spot in the Caribbean and in 9th spot in the world for COVID-19, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times, which ranks countries with the most cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, says that Cayman has registered an increase in COVID of 3146 per cent over the past two weeks with 386 cases per 100,000 people.

This surge is reflective of the unpredictable nature of the virus, as just last week, Loop Cayman had noted a decline in the Cayman Islands.

Denmark, Netherlands and Iceland are in the top spots globally while Barbados remains in second place in the Caribbean, with a 31 per cent decline, according to the New York Times.

Israel which was at the top of the rankings for some time, has dropped out of the top 10.

Public Health has released COVID-19 figures for February 11 thru 13 2022.

Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:

February 11: 103
February 12: 89
February 13: 48

The number of estimated active cases were pending at publishing time.

Eleven persons were admitted to hospital during this period, ten of which were unvaccinated.

The Sister Islands also noted 13 new cases since the last report, bringing total cases to 480.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

New York Times: Cayman #9 in the world for COVID with +3,146% increase

Cayman News

Cayman moving forward with vaccines for all 5-11 year olds

Sport

The Champions League is back from today: here are some tips

More From

Cayman News

Paperwork delaying completion of East-West arterial road

The National Roads Authority (NRA) has set operational priorities with regard to construction, upgrading, rehabilitation and maintenance of public roads. The biggest of these projects is the con

See also

Travel

Will the PACT government soon remove more COVID-restrictions?

Many are wondering whether the Cayman Islands is headed in the direction of a major relaxation in COVID-protocols.
In the COVID-19 Situational Report (Epidemiological week 5) which came out last we

Cayman News

HSA releases vaccine schedule for remainder of February

Boosters are available to persons who meet the criteria below and have their 2nd dose MORE than 3 months ago who are 18-years or older.
The Public Health Department has released the latest COVID-19

Cayman News

Five out-of-the-box, “only in Cayman” ways to celebrate Valentines

The festival of love is celebrated with great zest and fervor across the Cayman Islands. Romantic dates, special valentines gifts, proposals, outings and candlelight dinners are some of the common fea

Caribbean News

Traveller Alert: Online travel declaration now required to enter Cuba

If you travelled to Cuba for Christmas last year, you would have been asked for normal things like proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test. Now, Cuba also requires an online, digital,

World News

Police in India burn seized marijuana

Police in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh have burnt two hundred tons of seized marijuana as part of an operation to crack down on drug gangs.
The contraband drugs had been seized by the p