New York Times: Cayman #9 in the world for COVID with +3,146% increase | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman remains in the top spot in the Caribbean and in 9th spot in the world for COVID-19, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times, which ranks countries with the most cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, says that Cayman has registered an increase in COVID of 3146 per cent over the past two weeks with 386 cases per 100,000 people.

This surge is reflective of the unpredictable nature of the virus, as just last week, Loop Cayman had noted a decline in the Cayman Islands.

Denmark, Netherlands and Iceland are in the top spots globally while Barbados remains in second place in the Caribbean, with a 31 per cent decline, according to the New York Times.

Israel which was at the top of the rankings for some time, has dropped out of the top 10.

Public Health has released COVID-19 figures for February 11 thru 13 2022.

Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:

February 11: 103

February 12: 89

February 13: 48

The number of estimated active cases were pending at publishing time.

Eleven persons were admitted to hospital during this period, ten of which were unvaccinated.

The Sister Islands also noted 13 new cases since the last report, bringing total cases to 480.