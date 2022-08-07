New Tropical Wave detected, heading towards Caribbean Loop Cayman Islands

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, a tropical wave was reported near the west coast of Africa on Sunday, August 7, 2022 and is moving in the direction of the Caribbean.

Based on the National Hurricane Center data, the system has a 40 per cent chance of formation over the next five days.

In the meantime, the tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic and environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

A tropical depression could form around the middle to latter part of this week.