New Tropical Wave detected, heading towards Caribbean Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
New Tropical Wave detected, heading towards Caribbean Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

New Tropical Wave detected, heading towards Caribbean

Water Authority disconnections set for Monday, August 8

PAHO: Monkey pox vaccines limited, case numbers growing

Report says law firms present “medium-high” risk for money laundering

Tiffany LeAnn Conolly crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe

Armed robbery on MacLendon Drive

CUC welcomes students to its Summer Internship Programme

ICCI students now get 100% on government scholarships

Recyclables from Cayman Brac successfully removed

CIIPA comments on sustainability and climate related disclosures

Sunday Aug 07

29?C
Caribbean News
Alric Lindsay

1 hrs ago

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, a tropical wave was reported near the west coast of Africa on Sunday, August 7, 2022 and is moving in the direction of the Caribbean.

Based on the National Hurricane Center data, the system has a 40 per cent chance of formation over the next five days.

In the meantime, the tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic and environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

A tropical depression could form around the middle to latter part of this week.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Ex-rebel taking oath as Colombia president in historic shift

Caribbean News

New Tropical Wave detected, heading towards Caribbean

Cayman News

Water Authority disconnections set for Monday, August 8

More From

Cayman News

Tiffany LeAnn Conolly crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe

Tiffany LeAnn Conolly, sponsored by Island Naturals, was crowned as the 2022 Miss Cayman Islands Universe winner last night (August 6) at the Westin Grand Cayman Resort & Spa.
24-year

Cayman News

Armed robbery on MacLendon Drive

See also

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 1:50am on August 6, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a liquor store on Maclendon Drive, George Town.

Caribbean News

New Tropical Wave detected, heading towards Caribbean

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, a tropical wave was reported near the west coast of Africa on Sunday, August 7, 2022 and is moving in the direction of the Caribbean.
Based on t

Cayman News

CUC welcomes students to its Summer Internship Programme

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC) is hosting 11 students for its annual summer programme, comprised of eight university students and three high school students.
According to CUC, the students

Cayman News

ICCI students now get 100% on government scholarships

The International College of the Cayman Islands (ICCI) announced that the Cayman Islands Government (CIG) has extended the percentage of student scholarships from 80 per cent to 100 per cent for quali

Cayman News

Recyclables from Cayman Brac successfully removed

Two 40-foot containers with recyclable items from Cayman Brac have been received at the George Town Landfill as part of the ongoing removal of recyclables from the Sister Islands.
A total of 35,407