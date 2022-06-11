New regs prohibit use of expired docs for id info on company registers | Loop Cayman Islands

When it comes to money laundering and terrorist financing, one of the biggest concerns is the ability of a bad actor to hide the fact that the source of his or her funding or wealth is criminal proceeds or to disguise the purpose of the funding which may eventually be used for terrorist financing. To combat this, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other international organisations have placed pressure on their members and non-members who are international financial centres, to pass laws that require companies to maintain information on their owners by recording the ownership information on a register, known as a beneficial ownership register. This allows relevant authorities to access the details of the real owners or controllers of a company and therefore determine whether there are any money laundering and terrorist financing concerns regarding the source of wealth of the company or its owners or controllers. In connection with this, the Ministry of Financial Services issued a notice on Friday, June 10, 2022 that three regulations were published to confirm the requirement to file valid and unexpired government-issued documents for beneficial ownership information purposes.

The regulations are the Companies (Amendment of section 254) Regulations, 2022, the Limited Liability Companies (Amendment of section 80) Regulations, 2022 and the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment of section 61) Regulations, 2022 (together, the “Regulations”).

Prior to the changes reflected in the Regulations, the information that companies were required to included in a beneficial ownership register was follows:

full legal nameresidential addressdate of birthinformation identifying the individual from their passport, driver’s licence or other government-issued document, including — (i) identifying number; (ii) country of issue; and (iii) date of issue and of expirythe date on which the individual became or ceased to be a registrable person in relation to the company in question.

As it was not previously clear from the primary legislation that identify information had to be obtained from an “unexpired document,” the Regulations were amended accordingly. For example, the Companies Act (2022 Revision) was amended in section 254(1)(d) by deleting the words “from their passport” and substituting the words “from the individual’s unexpired and valid passport”.

The Regulations now clarify that passports or other government-issued documents which have expired can no longer be used by companies when providing identity details for the beneficial ownership register.

According to the Ministry of Financial Services, the Beneficial Ownership Competent Authority will issue updated guidance soon, to specifically reference these Regulations in reconfirming the requirement to file adequate, accurate and up-to-date beneficial ownership information.

The Regulations account for industry feedback provided during the May 25, 2022 to June 1, 2022 consultation on this subject, which was circulated to local industry association heads. The Ministry received feedback from seven industry associations and two individual firms.

The timeframe allowed the regulatory amendments to be introduced ahead of the conclusion of the FATF plenary on June 17, 2022. Without the amendment, there was a concern that the failure to clarify the legislative framework could result in a technical compliance recommendation being imposed on the jurisdiction by the FATF. It also would have severely hindered our collective progress in demonstrating effectiveness, in response to the action item relating to IO5.

For questions, please contact the Ministry via [email protected].