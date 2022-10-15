New passports may cost up to $200—unconfirmed reports

by Khaila Gentle

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 13, 2022

There has been some public outcry at what some unconfirmed reports are indicating is a proposed hike in the prices for new passports, which, according to initial reports, may range anywhere from $200 for a 10-year adult passport to $400 for replacing lost or stolen passports.

As we reported in Amandala on September 8, the Government of Belize will be launching its new e-passport system later this month. Last week, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration, Hon. Eamon Courtenay, confirmed that the launch date is likely to be October 24.

In that interview, Hon. Courtenay said that he expects the new passport system will significantly reduce the extremely long lines that citizens have had to deal with at the Passport Office in Belmopan over the course of the past year. That is because, with the implementation of the new system, the application process will be digitized—meaning that persons will be able to apply in their own districts by setting an appointment online. Hon. Courtenay also noted that, hopefully, the new passport system will eliminate the petty corruption that has been reportedly taking place in the Department.

What had been uncertain at the time of that interview, however, was the cost of the passports, since, according to the Immigration Minister, the matter was still before Cabinet.

“There is a debate—you know how these things are. People are living in very difficult times,” said Minister Courtenay.

According to Courtenay, two key matters were being considered during the discussions about the proposed increase: the affordability for the Belizean populace as well as the recovery of the 20 million dollars that was invested into the project.

“But on the 24th we will launch and all these details will be finalized. We’re finalizing the legislation for the new passport, and I think it will be a tremendous increase and benefit to the Belizean people,” he said.

Just under two weeks before the launch of the new e-passport system, the proposed prices for the new passports have been leaked. Those prices include $200 for an adult passport, valid for 10 years; $150 for a minor’s passport, valid for 5 years; and $100 for a temporary passport that is valid for 1 year. Additionally, renewing a lost or stolen passport may cost $200 plus the passport fee. The news has been met with ire by much of the Belizean populace, with many persons highlighting the fact that the cost of the new passports will be 400% more than the previous price of $50.

While some persons have deemed the new prices ridiculous, others have expressed the view that they may actually be reasonable, considering the fact that the cost of the adult passport breaks down to $20 per year.

The new Electronic Passport Issuance and Control System (e-PICS) will grant Belizeans the use of an e-passport, which features an electronic chip that stores necessary personal information and a passport photograph. According to Minister Courtenay, the passports will be efficient and fully secure thanks to the biometric verification features with which the chips will be equipped.

Amandala reached out to the Ministry of Immigration for confirmation of the new passport prices, but we are still awaiting a response.