New Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is in Cayman; what does this mean? | Loop Cayman Islands

The new Omicron variant BA.2 of COVID-19 was discovered in the Cayman Islands on February 3 and has shown to be highly transmissible since it was first identified in the Philippines in November 2021.

Despite its level of transmissibility, BA.2 seems to present with less severe infection than the original Omicron variant, Public Health officials explain, but nevertheless, this sub-variant appears to be more transmissible.

According to the weekly Epidemiological report from Public Health, a quarter of all COVID-positive cases in the Cayman Islands since the pandemic started (17,687) have been confirmed to be the Omicron variant (4,553 Omicron cases).

According to MSNBC, The World Health Organization said it expects to see the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant spread worldwide, becoming the dominant COVID-19 variant.

Scientists are still unsure that the COVID-19 subvariant can reinfect people who were previously infected by the omicron variant.

“BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1 so we expect to see BA.2 increasing in detection around the world,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead.

Public health bodies in both Denmark and the UK have determined the variant to be between 30 per cent to 34 per cent more infectious than BA.1, according to the Times.

Yet, despite the new more contagious sub-variant being present in the Cayman Islands, Public Health is reporting a downward trend in cases. With a total of 1671 new positives (out of 6810 tests carried out during the week). This number is down from 2146 the prior week and 2739 the week prior to that.

Cayman currently has a 25 per cent positivity rate.