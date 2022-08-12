New National Youth Commission appointed Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage (MYSCH) held a meet & greet of the newly-appointed National Youth Commission in the presence of several Caucus members on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Regarding the new Commission’s membership, this is comprised of 13 people, being Dr. Ruthlyn Pomares (Chairperson) – Registered Medical Practitioner, Cottrell Ellis – Psychologist, Dajsha Samuels-McLean – Attorney-at-Law, Monina Thompson – Youth Representative, Reon Porter – Youth Representative, Tashell Dawson – Youth Representative (Sister Islands), Natasja Levy – Layperson, Stephen Price – Finance Representative, Laila Shim – National Drug Council Representative, Camila Ferreira – Ministry of Education Representative, Mehr Petkovsek – Ministry of Social Development Representative, Alanis Linwood – Amor – Ministry of Youth Representative and Mellony Bryan – Waugh – Youth Services Unit.

Addressing the new Commission, Premier Panton said:

The PACT Government is determined to create a brighter future for Caymanian youth – a future where they are prepared, confident, capable and empowered to thrive in their own country.

The newly-appointed National Youth Commission will help identify and recommend necessary changes to create that brighter future.

In his remarks, Minister for Youth, Hon. Bernie Bush said:

I am encouraged by the interest, willingness to serve and attendance by each of you as we work to ensure that youth-related issues are highlighted and addressed at such a high level. Not only will the Commission help give our young people a voice on matters that affect their lives now, but it will also assist in shaping policies and programmes which directly and indirectly affect our youth going forward.

Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Ruthlyn Pomares, also offered her remarks.

Dr. Pomares said:

I am very encouraged by the tone and energy of the Meet & Greet. This was the first time that members had met as a body, and it is clear that everyone is as keen as I am to ensure that the work of the Commission is successful in meaningfully impacting Cayman’s youth.

Caucus members attending the event included the Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage, Hon. Bernie Bush; was Premier, Hon. G. Wayne Panton; Deputy Premier, Hon. Christopher Saunders; Minister for Health, Wellness and Home Affairs, Hon Sabrina Turner; Minister for Financial Services & Commerce, Investment, Innovation and Social Development, Hon. Andre Ebanks; Minister for Tourism and Transport, Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Parliamentary Secretaries, Mr. Isaac Rankine, Ms Heather Bodden and Mrs. Katherine Ebanks-Wilks.

(Source: Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage)