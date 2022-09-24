Neals Pen road man chopped to death in Orange Walk

by Charles Gladden

ORANGE WALK, Thurs. Sept. 22, 2022

Bernard Timmons, a resident of Neal Pen Road in Belize City, was killed during the Independence Day festivities in Orange Walk Town yesterday.

According to initial police reports, sometime after 8:30 p.m on Wednesday, as Timmons stood waiting for a relative who was purchasing food in an unnamed alley on the Belize-Corozal Road, an unidentified Hispanic male approached him and inflicted a chop wound to the back of his neck. Timmons was transported to the Northern Regional Hospital, but passed away while receiving treatment for his injuries.

“Investigators are saying that they were briefed that a fight took place at that location on the Belize- Corozal Road, but it has nothing to do with the actual Orange Walk Carnival. They are saying this incident took place a little distance away, and this person has several injuries to his neck,” the Police Department’s communications director, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood said during a police press briefing.

According to ASP Yearwood, several persons have been detained for questioning in connection with this latest murder.

Police continue to investigate.