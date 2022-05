The Needs Assessment Unit is reminding members of the public that they will be doing district visits over the next couple of weeks. Below is the current schedule of visits.

Friday, May 6 at the West Bay Public Library (10am -1pm)

Friday, May 13 at the East End Civic Centre (9-11:30am)

Friday, May 13 at the North Side Civic Centre (1-3PM)

Friday, May 20 at the Bodden Town Public Library (10am-1PM).

Updates can also be obtained from NAU’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAUCaymanGov