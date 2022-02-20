National Trust reminds public that dogs are prohibited on Mastic Trail | Loop Cayman Islands

The National Trust for the Cayman Islands is reminding members of the public not to take dogs or cats along with them on their visit to the Mastic Trail.

The reasons outlined by the National Trust on its social media page are as follows:

Protection for our wildlife

Conservation areas are set aside as sanctuaries for our endemic species and even leashed dogs can be very disturbing to wildlife, causing them to leave the area.

It’s stressful for the animal, but also robs other hikers of the opportunity to see interesting wildlife along the trail.

Respect of fellow hikers

The trail is narrow and it can be alarming for another hiker to suddenly come upon a strange dog, even if it is on a leash.

Toxic plants

There are several species of toxic plants just off the trail in the Mastic Forest.

Your dog may eat something that could prove poisonous, or he could simply brush against Maiden Plum leaves, transferring it to you when you pet him (this plant creates a very nasty and itchy welt similar to Poison Ivy that can last for several weeks).

Safety of your pet

Some areas of the forest are jagged limestone like the ironshore near the coast that can cut your dog’s paws. If your dog runs loose, he could even fall into a hole or chasm or become trapped in the dense vegetation.

The National Trust says that they appreciate the help of members of the public in keeping the trail safe for local wildlife and fellow hikers by leaving your dog at home.

For more information about the National Trust, members of the public may visit their website at http://nationaltrust.org.ky/ or email [email protected] or telephone 749-1121.