National Trust celebrates International Blue Iguana Day | Loop Cayman Islands

In 2021, the first International Blue Iguana Day was celebrated in Cayman to raise awareness and draw attention to the Grand Cayman endemic Blue Iguana and the conservation efforts that have protected, and continue to protect, this iconic species. On May 8, 2022, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands (NTCI) reported that the NTCI and the Blue Iguana Conservation programme (BIC) celebrated their 2nd International Blue Iguana Day.

According to the NTCI, the event was held at the BIC facility located at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, sponsored by Ambassadors of the Environment- The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Attendees included the Honorable Sabrina Turner, MP, Minister for Health, Wellness & Home Affairs, who gave the official welcome to everyone to start the day’s celebrations.

Regarding the events of the day, the NTCI said that one of the key points of the day was the special unveiling of Lissy, a two-year-old juvenile Blue Iguana that has been selected as the Official Mascot of the Cayman Islands Regiment, following a naming contest held throughout schools in Cayman to choose the name. The eventual winner of the contest was Roberta Scott from Cayman International School.

According to the NTCI, the name Lissy was inspired by the name of Queen Elizabeth II’s new cocker spaniel and is particularly apt during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Lissy is two years old and therefore the same age as the Regiment itself.

The NTCI said that this is an exceptional milestone for BIC and the NTCI said that they are very proud of this partnership.

Reacting to the events of the day, BIC Operations Manager Luke Harding said:

This was a historic day in the story of the effort to conserve the Blue Iguanas. The honour of a Blue Iguana being chosen as the Cayman Islands Regiment’s Mascot helps to ensure the Blue Iguana’s place as an important flagship species here on the Cayman Islands and cements its national significance on a world stage and for future generations.

The Cayman Islands Regiment (CI Regiment) is incredibly proud to be able to partner with the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and the Blue Iguana Conservation programme in announcing that the Regiment’s Official Mascot will be a Blue Iguana.

The CI Regiment looks forward to being able to continue to develop a long-lasting relationship with the National Trust which was started when the Regiment provided support following Tropical Storm Grace.

The Regiment’s Lieutenant Colonel Simon Watson also commented, giving “thanks to the whole team at the National Trust and the Blue Iguana Conservation programme for all of their fantastic work.”

Lieutenant Nathan Dack also emphasised the importance of event and the link back to Cayman culture.

Dack said:

With the heritage and culture of the Cayman Islands being an important source of pride for the Cayman Islands Regiment we are very pleased to announce that our Official Mascot is one of Cayman’s iconic flagship species. Cayman’s largest land animal, the Blue Iguana, is not only a unique and striking species but also an important conservation success story. Thanks to the work of Blue Iguana Conservation programme and the National Trust, their numbers, which once plummeted to under 30 individuals, have now seen a dramatic increase with over 1,000 individuals released into the wild from the breeding programme. With our Regimental Crest emblazoned with the Silver Thatch Palm leaf and our new Mascot, the Cayman Islands Regiment is committed to continuing our support of both BIC and the National Trust in their conservation efforts.

In addition to the unveiling of Lissy as the Official Mascot of the CI Regiment, Blue Iguana Conservation held a graduation ceremony for 15 of their Blue Iguana Guardians who have been fully trained to assist with the vital work of the Blue Iguana Conservation team. This Blue Iguana Guardians programme is proudly sponsored by Ogier.

In connection with this, Luke Harding explained:

Our Iguana Guardians programme is at the heart of our conservation efforts.

Engaging and involving the community is the best way we can ensure we meet our ambitious target to safeguard this species. We therefore take great pride in training and developing people of all ages to support our work.

Overall, the family-friendly event was very well attended. The activity stations were enjoyed by all ages, including many that became a ‘Blue Iguana Scientist’ for the day and played iguana-related games.