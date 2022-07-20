Murder in Bella Vista, Toledo

Several persons were detained in connection with the death of 20-year-old Randy Adomay Xol of Bella Vista, Toledo District.

by Charles Gladden

BELLA VISTA, Toledo District, Mon. July 18, 2022Police are investigating the mysterious death of 20-year-old Randy Adomay Xol of Bella Vista, Toledo District, whose body was found with several stab wounds in the neck area at a location between Miles 43 and 44 on an unnamed street near a junction with the Southern Highway. A knife that police suspect could be the murder weapon was seen lying nearby.

According to initial police reports, Xol, who had a bruise on the right eye when his body was found, had been socializing in front of a popular Chinese establishment in the area sometime before midnight on Saturday, July 16, when he got into a disagreement with some patrons who are believed to be responsible for Xol’s death.

Lying in some grass about 75 feet away from Xol’s motionless body when he was found was a pocket knife with an orange handle and a blade that measured 3 1/2 inches in length. What appeared to be drops of blood could be seen on the blade of the knife.

It has been confirmed that a number of threats had been made to Xol’s life over the past month — the most recent being on Wednesday, July 13, three days before his untimely death. His mother, Elena Choko, told local reporters, “This is not the first time that they are doing this! Any time my kids travel the road, they stopped them, they curse them, but as a mother, I take everything [and] I don’t rush to pick problems. I take everything easy, and I leave it in God’s hands. My son told me, ‘when he attacked me the second time, I hit him on his nose and he fell on the floor and when he fell, he fainted and when he fainted his sister ran to us and she hurried told me. ‘Boy, you don’t know who that person is! That person just came out of Hattieville, you know that person already killed someone and he will soon kill you’’”.

Choko went on to express lack of confidence in the police, despite her hopes that justice could be served for her son. She went on to claim that a number of the officers in the area are often intoxicated.

“… We have the most criminals in this area that police can’t control. They can’t control — why? Because police, when you give a report, the police are right there drunk in those bars; they are drunk! Even though if they get some calls, they reach the people drunk, what can the police do like that? And when things happen like that, they can’t bring back life. They can’t give me what I lost,” she lamented.She further remarked, “What they have done to me and my family, and what they have done my son, it is a great sorrow from the bottom of my heart. Losing my son, and he doesn’t owe [anybody] and he doesn’t give any trouble. They walked down the street for 12 years, living [on] this farmland. I always advise my kids [to don’t] rob anyone, don’t hurt anyone, don’t go attack anybody, and don’t steal anything from adults [and] young children, walk straight. I advise them every day.”

Currently, police are following several leads and have detained several persons for questioning. However, no arrests have yet been made.