Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub Relocating to Crown Square Plaza, May 30 | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub Relocating to Crown Square Plaza, May 30

41 minutes ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is advising the public that the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) and RCIPS Family Support Unit (FSU) will be operating out of a new location on the second floor of Crown Square Plaza, Eastern Avenue, beginning on Monday, May 30. FSU/MASH will remain at the current location through Friday, May 27.

The move will ensure social workers and police remain working together in the same locality and they will be joined by additional safeguarding partners from education and later health to further improve multi-agency working practices.

The contact numbers for the unit remain the same:

FSU: 649-9185

MASH Child Safeguarding Referrals: 945-0545

Toll Free MASH Line: 1-800-534-2273

DCFS Social Workers, who will be allocated cases from the MASH, will now be located at the second floor of Apollo House on Mary Street, and can be reached via phone at 949-0290.

